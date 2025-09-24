DPWH flags officials over lavish lifestyle, project anomalies

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has issued show-cause orders against 10 officials over their lavish lifestyles and alleged involvement in anomalous infrastructure projects.

In a press conference Wednesday, September 24, 2025, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the following officials were issued show-cause orders over reports of “living above their means:”

National Capital Region Director Gerard Opulencia

Central Visayas Regional Director Danilo Villa

Central Visayas ROW Chief Attorney Brando Raya

The following officials, meanwhile, were ordered to explain their alleged involvement in “substandard” projects:

Former Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan

Former District Engineer of the Las Piñas-Muntinlupa District Engineering Office (DEO) Isabelo Baleros

Pampanga 1st DEO District Engineer Almer Miranda

La Union DEO District Engineer Gil Lorenzo

Quezon City 1st DEO District Engineer Arturo Gonzales

Quezon City 2nd DEO District Engineer Johnny Protesta Jr.

The DPWH also issued a show-cause order against Cordillera Administrative Region Director Khadaffy Tanggol over his failure to cooperate in the ongoing investigation of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI).

The officials were given five days to submit their response.

Dizon said depending on the result of the investigation, appropriate administrative charges may be filed against them.

“Kung akala nila ng mga opisyal na hindi ko seseryosohin ang mga sinasabi ko from the beginning, I hope this is proof that we are serious, that the President is serious about this and we will spare nobody,” Dizon said.

(If these officials thought I would not take what I said from the beginning seriously, I hope this proves we are serious, that the President is serious about this, and we will spare nobody.)

“Hindi lang titigil sa administrative charges ito. Kung may ebidensya na kasabwat sila sa mga maanomalyang proyekto, lahat yan mananagot at isasubmit natin yan sa ICI. Hindi ako magtataka kung linggo-linggo meron tayong ganito,” he added.

(This will not stop at administrative charges. If there is evidence that they conspired in anomalous projects, all of them will be held accountable, and we will submit this to the ICI. I would not be surprised if we see this happening every week.)

The DPWH, under Dizon’s leadership, earlier filed charges against several former employees who were dismissed from the service amid the ongoing government investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

Dizon reiterated the need for a “top-to-bottom” cleansing in the DPWH.

“Habang tumatagal akong nakaupo dito sa DPWH, talagang araw-araw may bagong mga nadidiskubre dito at lumalaki ng lumalaki ang ating problema,” Dizon said.

(The longer I stay here at the DPWH, the more we discover new issues every day, and our problems keep getting bigger.)

“Kailangan talaga gawin nating systematic ang gagawin dito dahil para sa 'kin nakakalula at nakaka-overwhelm ang laki ng problemang hinaharap ng departamentong ito,” he added.

(We really need to make our approach systematic because for me, the problems facing this department are staggering and overwhelming.)

Dizon said two of their priorities in fixing the agency are to hold people accountable for wrongdoing and to address flaws in the system itself.

“Marami tayong nakikita ngayon na hindi lang tao ang problema kundi ang sistema mismo na, unfortunately, nandito na sa DPWH for the last I don’t know how many years or decades na,” he said.

(We see now that the problem is not only with the people but also with the system itself, which unfortunately has been in the DPWH for I don’t know how many years or decades.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)