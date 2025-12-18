DPWH, ICI finalizing report on Cebu flood control anomalies

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) are finalizing their report on the irregularities in flood control projects in Cebu province, which was hit by massive flooding during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, claiming over 260 lives.

In a press conference Thursday, December 18, 2025, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said they expect to submit the report by January 2026.

He said the report includes case referrals against those accountable for the massive flooding in the province, which has been attributed to anomalous flood control projects.

“Sa January, I think magiging ready na ang ICI at DPWH doon sa report ng mga gagawin nating pananagot sa Cebu dahil doon sa mga nakita nating problema sa flood control projects sa Cebu,” said Dizon.

(By January, I think the ICI and DPWH will already be ready with the report on the accountability measures for Cebu due to the problems we saw in the flood control projects there.)

“Magiging ready na ang ICI at DPWH to submit the reports and our referrals to the Ombudsman by January… Madagdagan na naman ang mga mananagot,” he added.

(The ICI and DPWH will be ready to submit the reports and our referrals to the Ombudsman by January… More individuals will be held accountable.)

Following the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, the DPWH and the ICI, led by retired general Rodolfo Azurin Jr., inspected eight flood control projects in Cebu, Mandaue and Talisay cities, and the municipalities of Compostela and Liloan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)