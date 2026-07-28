DPWH infra projects, funding closely monitored – PBBM

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured that projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are closely being monitored amid the flood control controversies, which he revealed exactly over a year ago.

During his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, the Chief Executive said it is not only the government that monitors the undertakings of the department but also private sector groups.

“Each project and the allocated funds are closely monitored in the Transparency Portal, Integrity Chain, and partner Civil Society Organizations,” he said.

Marcos added that reforms in the DPWH have begun.

“We have brought in new graduates, along with straightforward and reliable job orders and contracts of service,” he said.

“Aside from flood control projects, all projects have been reviewed and ensured to be truly necessary and sound —from plan, price, to implementation. To avoid overpricing, we have ensured that materials are at market prices,” the President added.

During his July 2025 SONA, Marcos revealed corruption in flood-control projects involving politicians, government officials and private individuals.

The DPWH Transparency Portal is a website where citizens may track government infrastructure projects, public budgets and procurement documents.

On the other hand, the Integrity Chain is a blockchain-based transparency and audit platform developed by the Blockchain Council of the Philippines in partnership with the DPWH and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to track public infrastructure projects. (PNA)