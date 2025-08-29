DPWH official in bribery try posts bail

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer who allegedly tried to bribe Batangas First District Representative Leandro Leviste is now temporarily free after posting bail.

Batangas Provincial Police Office spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Aleli Buaquen said Engineer Abelardo Calalo posted bail amounting to P60,000 Thursday afternoon, August 28.

Calalo was arrested in Taal, Batangas last week during an entrapment operation that stemmed from a complaint filed by Leviste.

Leviste said Calalo tried to hand him almost P3.2 million to dissuade him from initiating an investigation into anomalous infrastructure projects in his jurisdiction.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 3019, also known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, were filed against the suspect.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan earlier ordered the suspension of Calalo over the incident. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)