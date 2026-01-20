DPWH, Ombudsman slam Discaya over ‘feeling robbed’ remark

THE Office of the Ombudsman lashed out contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya over his statement that they felt they are being “robbed” when asked to return money to the government in relation to their application to the Department of Justice's Witness Protection Program (WPP) amid investigation on anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano reiterated that restitution, or the return of money is accountability and not extortion.

“Nang mawala ang pera para sa flood control, hindi lang pondo ang nawala, kaligtasan ng mga Pilipino ang nawala. Kaya mali at malaking kalokohan na tawaging 'pagnanakaw' ang pagbabalik ng ninakaw,” he said.

(When the funds for flood control disappeared, it wasn’t just money that was lost, it was the safety of Filipinos. That’s why it is wrong and a big absurdity to call the return of what was stolen ‘theft.’)

“Ang taumbayan ang unang ninakawan. Ang pagsauli ng pera ng gobyerno ay hindi pangingikil; ito ay pananagutan,” he added.

(The people were the first to be robbed. The return of government funds is not extortion; it is accountability.)

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon lamented the guts of “thick-faced” Discaya for making such a statement.

“Magsoli sila kasi ninakaw nila ang pera ng tao tapos narinig ko pa sinabi niya na parang sila pa daw ang nanakawan. Medyo makapal talaga ang mukha nitong si Curlee Discaya eh,” said Dizon.

(They should return it because they stole the people’s money, and then I even heard him say that it was as if they were the ones who were robbed. This Curlee Discaya really has a lot of nerve.)

“Kitang-kita namin ang lahat ng ebidensya laban sa kanila tapos ang lakas ng loob nila magsabi na sila pa ang ninakawan. Siguro humarap na lang sila sa mga kaso tapos ibalik nila ang pera ng mga kababayan natin,” he added.

(We can clearly see all the evidence against them, yet they have the audacity to claim that they were the ones robbed. Maybe they should just face the cases and return the money to our fellow citizens.)

Discaya made the statement during the resumption of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on anomalous flood control projects on Monday, January 19, 2026, amid a heated exchange between Senator Rodante Marcoleta and Prosecutor General Richard Fadullon concerning restitution as part of requirement for the application to the WPP.

“Your Honor, kung magkano po ang ire-restitute po muna namin… Ako po, hindi ko po masabi kung magkano po kasi para sa akin po, parang kami po ang nanakawan,” he said.

(Your Honor, regarding how much we will restitute… I, for one, cannot say the amount because, to me, it feels like we were the ones who were robbed.)

“Parang ibig sabihin, parang modern day na pagnanakaw. Ibig sabihin, ‘yung nakaw ba, siya pa magbibigay ng pera doon sa ninakawan niya? Parang gano’n po,” he added.

(It’s like a modern-day theft. Meaning, the one who stole is the one who will give the money back to the person they robbed? Something like that.)

The Discaya couple owns two of the 15 construction firms that cornered the most number of flood control projects from the government from 2022 to 2025.

From 2022 to 2025, Discaya firms bagged around P31 billion worth of government infrastructure contracts, including flood control projects.

Since November, they have refused to coordinate with the Department of Justice with its investigation on the flood control mess.

“Ang pinag-uusapan po dito, bago man lang makapagsabi ng ganon, kailangan munang makita kung ano ang gusto at kayang sabihin at patunayan ni Mr. Discaya at ni Mrs. Discaya doon sa kanilang salaysay, pero hindi po sila nakikipag-ugnayan sa department kaya hindi po sila mabigyan ng kaukulang proteksyon at hindi po ma-process ang kanilang application,” Fadullon said.

(What we are discussing here is that, before they can even say something like that, it is necessary to first see what Mr. Discaya and Mrs. Discaya want and are able to say and prove in their statement. However, they are not coordinating with the department, so they cannot be given the proper protection, and their application cannot be processed.)

Sarah, Pacifico’s wife, is currently detained in Cebu over the anomalous P96.5 million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)