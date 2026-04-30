DPWH orders bus owner to pay repair costs on EDSA-Ortigas Interchange

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has ordered the company of the bus that burned on EDSA-Ortigas Interchange last week to shoulder the expenses for the repair of the flyover.

In a formal demand for payment to LS8 Tourist Transport Corporation, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon demanded that the company cover the costs of repair, rehabilitation, and other expenses that may be incurred regarding the works on the structure.

The fire on April 24 lasted about an hour and reportedly exposed critical structural components of the bridges, especially the soffit of the box girder going to Greenhills in San Juan.

The DPWH said initial assessment and inspection revealed discoloration deposits underneath the structure, indicating signs of high-temperature exposure and exposure of reinforcing steel bars in localized areas affecting the interchange.

“As such, the Corporation is liable for the damages caused pursuant to applicable laws, including provision of the Civil Code on quasi-delict, which holds employers and agents acting within the scope of their assigned tasks,” the letter read. (PNA)