DPWH reopens collapsed road section leading to quake-hit Sarangani

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday reported that the collapsed road section leading to the municipality of Glan in Sarangani is now open.

According to DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, the delivery of relief goods will continue following the reopening of the Sarangani–Davao del Sur Coastal Road section in Barangay Kapatan to all types of vehicles.

“I will report this morning that the road going in and out of Glan, Sarangani is now passable. Relief goods and other necessities of our countrymen can now be delivered, especially in Glan, because it is very close to the epicenter of the earthquake, so the roads and bridges there were really damaged,” he said in a video provided by the DPWH.

“Yesterday, the President went here, he ordered us to expedite the opening of access to Glan,” the DPWH chief added.

Dizon acknowledged the assistance of local government units (LGUs) and the private sector in completing the project.

He noted that the completion of the project was in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the DPWH to expedite repairs of damaged road sections to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of aid to Glan following the strong earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on Monday. (PNA)