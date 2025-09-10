DPWH to conduct probe on railroaded projects

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will investigate and file charges against officials of the agency and contractors of a flood control project in Naunjan, Oriental Mindoro, after it was discovered that the awarding of bidding, notice to proceed (NTP), and quick payment of the project were “railroaded.”

“What we are seeing here, there is indeed a pattern – almost the same. The consecutive days of bidding, notice to proceed, and payment,” DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said in a statement issued Tuesday evening.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same in other places.”

Dizon issued the statement after inspecting the flood control project with Governor Humerlito Dolor.

The investigation follows the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to hold accountable DPWH officials and contractors who may have benefited from ghost or substandard flood control projects.

Dizon disclosed that they have already received nearly 100 complaints and reports regarding ghost or substandard projects.

He also assured that the department would immediately take action by filing cases against those involved in anomalous dealings. (PNA)