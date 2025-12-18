DPWH to launch school job fairs for new engineers in 2026

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will conduct a massive hiring of engineers across the country starting January 2026.

In a press conference on Thursday, December 18, 2025, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said they will hold job fairs in various schools nationwide to look for new engineers and accountants as part of efforts to reform the agency.

“Sa UP (University of the Philippines), sa UST (University of Santo Tomas), sa La Salle… sa Ateneo, Mapua, FEU (Far Eastern University), PUP (Polytechnic University of the Philippines), UE (University of the East), all over… Hindi lang sa Metro Manila kundi sa iba't ibang lugar sa bansa,” Dizon said.

(At UP, UST, La Salle… Ateneo, Mapua, FEU, PUP, UE, all over—not only in Metro Manila but in various parts of the country.)

“The future of the DPWH will be in the fresh blood that will be injected into this agency. Pinakaimportanteng resource ng kahit anong organization ay ang mga tao… ’Yung pagbabago sa mga opisyal ng DPWH, ’yan talaga ang magdidikta kung ang DPWH ba ay babalik na lang sa dati o talagang magbabago nang tuluy-tuluyan,” he added.

(The future of the DPWH will be in the fresh blood that will be injected into the agency. The most important resource of any organization is its people… Changes among DPWH officials will truly determine whether the agency returns to the old ways or undergoes lasting reform.)

The DPWH is in hot water over the loss of billions of pesos in public funds due to anomalous flood control projects.

Dozens of engineers have been dismissed from the service due to their involvement in the flood control mess. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)