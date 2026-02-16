DPWH to submit Cebu flood project report to Ombudsman

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to submit its manifestation on the case of anomalous flood control projects in the province of Cebu within the week, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said Monday, February 16, 2026.

In a press conference, Dizon said they recently submitted manifestations to the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan and Davao Occidental.

He said their submission included the names of “high-profile individuals.”

“Ayoko lang pangunahan kasi ang usapan namin ng Ombudsman, sila ang mag-a-announce. Pero meron kami mga dinagdag. May high-profile individuals. I think Bulacan and Davao Occidental,” said Dizon.

(I just don’t want to preempt our discussion with the Ombudsman; they will be the ones to announce it. But we added some names. There are high-profile individuals. I think Bulacan and Davao Occidental.)

In a separate press conference, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya will undergo a preliminary investigation by the Ombudsman after being impleaded by the DPWH in the irregularities of the Davao Occidental flood mitigation projects—the same case in which his wife, Sarah, was already impleaded.

“The affidavits of several individuals stated that Curlee Discaya has beneficial ownership…or the one exercising control in the companies involved in the Davao Occidental project,” Clavano said.

“When you say beneficial ownership, either they're the ones that sign on behalf of the corporations even if their names are not on company papers, or they are the ones giving orders to the company employees, exercising dominion over the company. So even if their names are not in company papers, they are the ultimate beneficial owners of the company,” Clavano added.

Sarah was arrested over graft and malversation charges in relation to the alleged P96.5 million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental.

The project was declared completed and fully paid in 2022, but upon inspection by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in September 2025, the project was found to be non-existent.

Meanwhile, Dizon vowed to finish the Metro Cebu Expressway Segment 3A by June 2026, which is among the many unfinished projects of the agency due to funding issues.

“Eight years nang ongoing yan 2017 pa since sinimulan. We are going to complete segment 3A after eight years by June of 2026,” he said.

(This has been ongoing for eight years, since 2017 when it started. We are going to complete Segment 3A after eight years, by June 2026.)

“You know what ang isa pang napakasakit dito meron isang napakalaking Japanese factory jan, huge investment, 4,000 na kababayan nating taga Cebu ang nagtatrabaho jan at hirap na hirap sila lalo na kapag tagulan kasi dirt road ang malaking portion niyan hindi sila makadaan jan lalo na kapag tagulan kawawang-kawawa sila, years na silang ganyan sabi nila tingi tingi ang pondo same thing all over again paulit-ulit ang problem tingi tingi ang pondo kaya hindi natatapos,” he added.

(You know what’s even more painful here? There’s a huge Japanese factory there, a massive investment, employing 4,000 of our fellow Cebuanos. They struggle, especially during the rainy season because much of the road is unpaved and they can’t pass through. They’ve been like this for years. They say funding is piecemeal; the same problems repeat over and over, and that’s why it doesn’t get finished.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)