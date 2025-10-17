DPWH Usec. Perez resigns amid Leviste claims

MANILA – Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Arrey Perez has resigned amid the allegations of Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste on his alleged connection with a contractor.

In a press conference in Pampanga on Friday, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said he has accepted the irrevocable resignation of Perez as undersecretary for Operations in charge of Convergence Projects and Technical Services.

“He didn't want to be a hindrance. He didn’t want to be a cause of distraction. He tendered his irrevocable resignation and I accepted it,” he said.

“Usec. Perez is no longer part of the DPWH. He himself took the initiative.”

Perez was among the five who took their oaths as DPWH undersecretaries on Sept. 29.

Dizon said the probe on the allegations will continue.

“But of course, the investigation will continue. Just because he resigned, we will no longer investigate. He would still be investigated,” he said.

Dizon said their crusade against corruption in the department is based on two things: Facts and transparency.

“We can’t hold them accountable if the basis is speculation,” he said.

He assured officials and employees who are hardworking and performing efficiently have nothing to worry about.

“If you were the opposite then ... maybe now, you believe I'm serious -- we will not spare nobody,” Dizon added.

In a radio interview on Friday, Leviste said he learned that Perez will be assigned to handle the procurement or bidding of major projects at the DPWH central office. (PNA)