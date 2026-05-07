Driver in latest gas-and-run incident surrenders

THE driver in the latest gas-and-run incident in Quezon City has surrendered, police said Thursday, May 7, 2026.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the driver turned himself in to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) on Wednesday evening, May 6, 2026.

He said the driver came face-to-face with the gasoline attendant who paid for the gas bill he left.

Tuaño said that based on the driver’s defense, he was not aware that he failed to pay the gas bill.

“Base doon sa statement na binigay niya (driver) kagabi doon sa station commander, habang siya ay nagpapakarga ng gasoline, siya ay may kausap sa telepono at ito naman ay sinusugan ng affidavit nung gas attendant na ito diumano ay may kaaway sa cellphone niya. Ito naman ay kinumpirma base doon sa initial investigation. Ang kaaway niya ‘yung kanyang maybahay, sapagkat siya ay pinapauwi na sila ay nanggaling sa isang party,” he said.

(Based on the statement of the driver, while he was refueling, he was talking to someone on the phone. This was supported by the affidavit of the gas attendant, who said that he appeared to be arguing with someone over the cellphone. This was also confirmed through the initial investigation. The person he was arguing with was his wife, because she was telling him to come home after they had come from a party.)

Despite settling the P1,500 gas bill, Tuaño said the gas attendant will continue the filing of charges against the driver.

The driver will be facing charges of estafa. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)