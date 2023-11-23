Driver in viral Mandaluyong road rage incident charged with attempted murder

CHARGES of attempted murder have been filed against a driver involved in another case of road rage in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The driver was identified as Pedro Magalit, 53.

Mandaluyong City Police acting chief Colonel Mary Grace Madayag said that based on initial investigation and a dashcam video taken in the morning of November 22 along Edsa Santolan, Magalit, who was then driving a sport utility vehicle, deliberately sideswiped a motorcycle, driven by Angkas driver Renz Tesoro.

Tesoro and his female passenger were slammed and hit the ground. They sustained injuries in the upper part of their body but are already out of danger.

Concerned citizens responded to the incident and immediately sought the attention of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority personnel in the area who prevented Magalit from escaping.

Magalit is currently under the custody of the Mandaluyong police pending the filing of attempted murder charges against him.

In a radio interview, Tesoro said Magalit could have gotten angry when he took over him meters away from where the sideswiping incident happened.

“Siguro noong nasingitan ko siya, medyo nag-iba timpla niya. Natural naman, pero hindi ko naman siya nasagi…Tapos may bumubusina sa akin sa likod. Noong nakatapat na siya sa akin, may naririnig akong nagmumura,” he said.

Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II said they will issue a show cause order against Magalit, noting there is a possibility that his driver’s license will be revoked due to the incident.

Angkas chief executive officer George Royeca said they will support their rider in his legal battle. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)