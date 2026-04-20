Driver involved in Edsa busway viral collision relieved

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Logistics Support Service (LSS) ordered the relief of a personnel following his involvement in a viral Edsa busway collision over the weekend.

Police Brigadier General Noel Vallo, LSS director, said in a press conference Monday, April 20, 2026, that his personnel was at fault in the incident.

Vallo said he ordered the relief of the police driver following the incident.

“We have zero tolerance with regard to erring policemen. Walang sacred cow kung nagkamali ka pasensyahan tayo,” Vallo said.

(There are no sacred cows—if you made a mistake, you should be held accountable.)

“Meron pagkakamali dito which is true enough nung nakita ko ‘yung video kasi nga nag swerve,” Vallo added.

(There was indeed a mistake on my part, which became clear when I saw the video, as the vehicle did swerve.)

On April 17, a bus hit a PNP-marked coaster on its rear left side after the coaster entered the Edsa carousel busway along Main Avenue in Quezon City.

Vallo said the PNP vehicle was on its way to Commonwealth to pick up passengers for the National Government free ride program to cushion the effect of the oil crisis.

Vallo said the DOTr issued a memorandum allowing vehicles taking part in the “Libreng Sakay” program to use the Edsa carousel, which is limited to public utility buses.

Following the collision, a video taken by a bus passenger showed the driver of the PNP vehicle alight, approach the bus driver, and ask for a driver’s license.

The bus driver refused to give the license until traffic enforcers arrived.

The video went viral with netizens accusing the police of bullying the other driver.

Vallo said administrative charges are being prepared against the personnel.

In a press conference held by the National Police Commission, Chief Master Sergeant Jenifer Bredico, the driver of the PNP coaster, apologized.

“Humihingi po ako ng taos-pusong pasensya sa nagawa kong kamalian. Lalong-lalo na sa driver ng bus inaamin ko na mali ‘yung pagkaswerving ng sasakyan ng coaster ng PNP papunta sa kaliwa. In bad faith ipinasok ko ang sasakyan ko sa bus lane at naabutan ‘yung hulihan ng coaster kaya nagkaroon ng sagian,” Bredico said.

(I sincerely apologize for the mistake I made. Especially to the bus driver, I admit that the PNP coaster vehicle swerved incorrectly to the left. In bad faith, I drove into the bus lane and ended up hitting the rear of the coaster, which caused the collision.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)