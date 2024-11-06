Driver of viral SUV with No. 7 protocol plate surrenders

THE driver of the viral sports utility vehicle (SUV) with No. 7 protocol plate, which is intended only for members of the Senate, has surrendered to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

In a press conference, the driver of the luxury vehicle, Angelito Edpan, apologized for illegally passing through the Edsa busway and supposedly trying to run over a female traffic enforcer on Sunday evening, November 3.

“Linggo po iyon. Akala ko pwede ako makapasok doon kasi nagmamadali ako. Sumasakit kasi ang tiyan ko, medyo not feeling well ako noon,” Edpan said.

(It was a Sunday. I thought I could get there because I was in a hurry. My stomach was hurting, and I was slightly not feeling well at that time.)

Edpan said he was also not aware of who his passenger was.

“'Pag pini-pick up namin, hindi tinatanong sino sila. Driver lang po ako, sumusundo lang, may pinapahatid,” he added.

(When we pick them up, we don't ask who they are. I'm just the driver, picking them up, just delivering someone.)

"Edpan is a driver for Orient Pacific Corporation, and the vehicle is also registered to the company, according to Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Lawyer Vigor Mendoza II.

The legal counsel of Orient Pacific Corporation stated that they are conducting an investigation, particularly regarding how the protocol plate was attached to the vehicle, and they have pledged to cooperate with the LTO's investigation.

Mendoza maintained that the protocol plate attached to the SUV was fake, noting that the LTO had never issued such a design.

He ensured that appropriate sanctions will be meted against those who violated the law in relation to the incident.

Initially, Edpan will pay around P9,000 fine for the violations he committed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)