Drivers’ license, vehicle registration validity extended

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) has extended until October 15, 2025 the validity of vehicle registration and drivers’ license that expires on September 30.

In an advisory, the LTO said traffic apprehension cases that expired on September 30 can also be settled until October 15.

No penalties will be imposed following the extension.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II issued a memorandum to all the agency’s regional directors and district office heads in relation to the extension.

In a statement, Mendoza said the extension is in response to the recent calamities that struck various parts of the country.

“This is in consideration of the cancellations of government work caused by heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoons Nando, Opong, and Paulo and the devastating earthquake that struck Cebu,” Mendoza said.

“A lot of our kababayan were affected and this was the LTO’s way of providing assistance to the affected clients in line with President Marcos’ directive,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)