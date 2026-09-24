Dry condition forecast for PH provinces starting late September

Some provinces are forecast to experience dry conditions, or two consecutive months of below-normal rainfall, beginning at the end of September, a weather bureau executive bared on Wednesday.

In a forum, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Ana Liza Solis said Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, and Sarangani will experience dry conditions by end of this month, while Camarines Sur is forecast to experience drought, defined as three consecutive months of way-below-normal rainfall.

Dry spell by end of October is likely in 16 provinces: Abra, Apayao, Bataan, Batanes, Benguet, Cagayan, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, La Union, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, and Zambales.

The number of provinces nationwide forecast to experience dry spell by end of November will increase to at least 44.

During this period, at least 17 provinces in Luzon will begin experiencing dry spell or three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall.

These provinces are Abra, Apayao, Bataan, Batanes, Benguet, Cagayan, Cavite, Ifugao, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Isabela, Kalinga, La Union, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Pangasinan, and Zambales.

By end of December, 16 Mindanao areas will experience dry conditions, while 22 provinces across the country will experience dry spell.

Solis said that because of the strong El Niño, the public may experience warmer temperatures despite the upcoming amihan season.

PAGASA forecast "hotter-than-usual conditions" over most parts of the country from September 2026 to February 2027.

El Niño is expected to be very strong by end-December. (PNA)