DSWD assures relief supply in isolated areas ahead of Champi

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured the public that relief goods are already prepositioned in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) to ensure swift assistance even if communities become inaccessible due to Super Typhoon Champi (international name).

"Alam niyo po, ang DSWD ay hindi lamang naghahanda kapag mayroong mga kalamidad (You know, the DSWD does not only prepare when there are disasters). That's the reason why we have prepositioned goods," Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said in an interview over IBC 13 on Monday.

"In fact sa Batanes province ano, ay mayroon po tayong mga goods na naka-preposition na diyan, kasi tinitiyak talaga natin na yung mga lugar na maari pong ma-isolate dahil sa malakas na pag-uulan o masamang panahon ay mahihirapan tayo to transport goods kaya nakapag-preposition na tayo, mayroon na tayong mga warehouses na nagagamit sa mga (in Batanes province, we already have goods prepositioned there because we are making sure that in areas that could be isolated due to heavy rains or bad weather — where we would have a hard time transporting goods —we have already prepositioned supplies, we already have warehouses in) geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas by virtue of relief prepositioning agreement," the agency spokesperson added.

In Region 2 (Cagayan Valley), which is expected to feel the effects of the approaching typhoon, close to 200,000 family food packs (FFPs) are currently stored at local warehouses ready for immediate distribution.

As of Monday, the Department maintains more than 4.57 million FFPs with 345,426 non-food items (NFIs), 204,695 ready-to-eat-food (RTEF) boxes and standby funds to support local government units (LGUs).

The strategic prepositioning framework forms part of the DSWD's Buong Bansa Handa initiative, which established two parallel supply chains to secure food supplies during severe disasters.

Aside from food and non-food assistance, the DSWD also provides technical aid to LGUs to ensure evacuation centers operate in compliance with guidelines that protect vulnerable sectors.

"Nais nating sabihin na 'wag po kayong matakot, nakahanda po ang ating pamahalaan sa pamumuno ng Pangulong [Ferdinand] Marcos Jr. para tugunan ang inyo pong pangangailangan. Ang mga local government units po ay nakahanda sa mga evacuation centers sapagkat nakapag-provide din po tayo ng technical assistance sa kanila sa pagtitiyak na maayos yung mga evacuation camps at sumusunod sa mga protocols at panuntunan na inilabas po natin (We ask you not to be afraid; our government, under the leadership of President Marcos, is ready to address your needs. The local government units are prepared with evacuation centers because we have also provided them with technical assistance to ensure that evacuation camps are well-organized and compliant with the protocols and guidelines we have issued)," Dumlao said.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, designated evacuation centers across affected regions are equipped with water, sanitation and hygiene facilities as well as women- and child-friendly spaces.

Quick Response Teams of the DSWD are on standby to assist local officials in managing evacuation camps and handling relief distribution once the super typhoon enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (PNA)