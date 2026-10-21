DSWD calls for nationwide support for National ADHD Awareness Week

As the country observes the National Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Week, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) expressed its support to foster an inclusive support system and environment for individuals with ADHD.

The National ADHD Awareness Week is slated for Oct. 18 to 24, bannering the theme, “Awareness and Beyond: Empowering Families, Schools, and Communities for ADHD."

“Despite ADHD being a common neurodevelopmental condition among children and adults, it remains widely misunderstood, leading to various negative stereotypes and social stigma. We must, therefore, continue advocating for greater public understanding by spreading evidence-based awareness, promoting early diagnosis, and fostering inclusive support systems where individuals with ADHD can embrace their uniqueness and reach their full potential,” DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in a news release on Wednesday.

Dumlao emphasized that early diagnosis of ADHD is critical to receiving proper medical management, support, and behavioral guidance.

“Recognizing ADHD early provides clarity and immediate access to medical management and tailored interventions. An early diagnosis also lays the foundation for healthy self-esteem, greater self-understanding, and long-term emotional well-being,” she said.

In creating an inclusive, supportive environment, the department noted the importance of providing more flexible learning accommodations and cultivating neuroinclusive spaces in schools, at work, and in the community.

“ADHD and neurodiversity are conditions that should not be treated with indifference, but with understanding. When we replace judgement with empathy, we enable persons with ADHD to leverage their unique perspectives and thrive in society,” Dumlao said.

The DSWD, in partnership with its attached agency, the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), has initiated the implementation of the Developmental Assessment, Rehabilitation, and Empowerment (DARE) for Children with Disabilities Caravan (CAREvan) program.

DARE CAREvan provides assistance to children with developmental delays and neurodevelopmental conditions, including those with ADHD, and their families by offering free developmental assessment and accessible community-based interventions.

To reach children with neurodevelopmental conditions in island provinces, the DSWD and the NCDA also rolled out the Island CAREvan to bring crucial assessment, early intervention, and ongoing support to children with disabilities in remote island communities.

Proclamation 472 declares every third week of October of each year as National ADHD Awareness Week for better awareness of ADHD. (PNA)