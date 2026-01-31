DSWD erects family tents for quake-affected families in Sultan Kudarat

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office 12 (Soccsksargen), has set up family tents to serve as temporary shelter for families displaced by the series of earthquakes that struck the municipalities of Lebak and Kalamansig in Sultan Kudarat.

Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the department installed additional family tents in Kalamansig to ensure the safety and protection of internally-displaced persons (IDPs) while staying in evacuation centers.

“We thank the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Kalamansig Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO), provincial and local government units (LGUs) for assisting us in setting up these tents for our disaster-affected families,” Dumlao said in a news release on Friday.

The DSWD spokesperson said the department is also continuing the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) to IDPs.

The DSWD also provided technical assistance on camp coordination and camp management (CCCM) to help ensure the proper operation of evacuation centers.

“Our teams are on the ground not only to distribute assistance but also to support local governments in managing evacuation centers and safeguarding the welfare of internally displaced persons, especially children, senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities. Sa panahon ng kalamidad, lahat ay nangangailangan ng tulong pero mayroong pinaka bulnerable (In times of calamity, everybody is in need of help but there are those we called as the most vulnerable),” she said.

To date, more than PHP12.5 million worth of humanitarian assistance has been provided by the DSWD to Sultan Kudarat families affected by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Dumlao said the DSWD is calling for volunteers to take part in its disaster response efforts.

The DSWD’s Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC), located in Mandaue City, Cebu, is currently seeking individuals who can help in repacking and preparing relief goods for families affected by disasters.

“Volunteering is one way the public can directly contribute to the government’s disaster response efforts. Minsan, hindi kailangan ng pera para makatulong. Kahit simpleng ilang oras na pagre-repack ng goods ay malaking bagay na (Sometimes, helping does not entail money. A few hours repacking relief goods is already a big help),” Dumlao said.

Interested volunteers may register through this link: https://tinyurl.com/mryex79f. (PNA)