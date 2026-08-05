DSWD extends P1M worth of aid to families affected by Luis

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has extended more than PHP1.16 million worth of humanitarian assistance to families affected by Tropical Depression Luis and other prevailing weather systems.

“Habang patuloy na nararanasan ang epekto ng Bagyong Luis at ibang weather systems sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa, ang mga Field Offices (FOs) ng DSWD ay nakapamahagi na ng tulong na nagkakahalaga ng higit PHP1.16 million sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng masamang panahon (While experiencing the effects of Tropical Cyclone Luis and other weather systems in various part of the country, the FOs of DSWD were able to distribute aid in the amount of over PHP1.16 million to the affected families)," DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dumlao said the assistance consisted of family food packs (FFPs) and non-food items (NFIs).

"Para sa mga stranded sa mga ports, nagbahagi rin ng ready-to-eat food (RTEF) packs ang DSWD FO 5 - Bicol Region sa mga locally stranded individuals (LSIs) sa Tabaco Port (For those stranded in ports, ready-to-eat food (RTEF) packs were also provided by DSWD FO 5)," she said.

She added that the DSWD, in coordination with local government units (LGUs), continues to monitor 1,218 families or 3,701 individuals staying in two evacuation centers in Central Luzon and the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Based on the latest Disaster Response Operations Monitoring, Information and Communication report, 22 families or 84 persons are temporarily staying with relatives or friends.

Dumlao reminded the public to take extra precautions against the dangers brought by the bad weather and to follow the instructions of their respective LGUs.

She said that, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen proactive disaster preparedness, the DSWD continues to closely monitor weather bulletins and coordinate with LGUs to ensure the timely delivery of assistance. (PNA)