DSWD opens new help desk for minors traveling abroad at NAIA 1

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officially launched its new Minors Traveling Abroad (MTA) help desk at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the new help desk will provide immediate support for traveling minors requiring urgent assistance.

“The DSWD’s MTA help desk is now open to assist families and minor travelers at the NAIA Terminal 1. The facility aims to cater to urgent concerns on the travel clearance applications for minors traveling alone and inquiries regarding minors traveling with companions other than their parents,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

“The opening of the NAIA Terminal 1 help desk expands the agency's reach in major airports. Other MTA help desks can be found at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City, Clark International Airport (CIA), Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), and Francisco Bangoy International Airport in Davao,” she said.

The DSWD spokesperson emphasized that the issuance of travel clearance certificates (TCC) for minors traveling abroad alone or without their parents is necessary to safeguard children from possible abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

The issuance of the TCC is also specified under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act and the Philippine Passport Act of 1996.

She reminded clients to lodge their MTA application ahead of time to avoid any inconvenience on the day of their departure.

“We are urging parents and guardians to schedule their application for TCC in advance to avoid offloading incidents or travel delays,” Dumlao said.

As part of the streamlining and digitalization efforts of the Marcos administration, the DSWD has made the processing of TCC faster and safer online through the MTA Online System at https://mta.dswd.gov.ph/.

The public may also apply for TCC via the eGov PH (e-Government Philippines) mobile application by downloading the app in various digital distribution services, such as Google Play, App Store and App Gallery. (PNA)