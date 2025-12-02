DSWD pushes ‘inclusive employment’ for persons with disabilities

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will launch its comprehensive guidelines on inclusive employment Wednesday in observance of the “International Day of Persons with Disabilities.”

Administrative Order (AO) No. 11, which Secretary Rex Gatchalian signed on Nov. 10, ensures that at least 1 percent of all regular and non-regular positions across the DSWD Central Office and Field Offices are reserved for persons with disabilities.

In a statement Tuesday, Gatchalian described AO 11 as “the most progressive inclusion plan in the employment of persons with disabilities.”

“We mean what we do. This is why we institutionalized the hiring of persons with disabilities and created a progressive and comprehensive policy when it comes to employing persons with disabilities,” he said.

Gatchalian said the DSWD’s AO No. 11 aims to change people's attitude in hiring people with disabilities by ensuring that they have equal chances to apply for jobs in the department.

“We look at their abilities, not their disability. We include them in the ring and even carve out plantilla or permanent positions for them,” he said.

Gatchalian said he wanted the DSWD to serve as a “disruptor” to lobby with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Executive Secretary Ralph Recto to mandate all Departments to adopt the provisions embodied in AO 11 and make it a national policy.

In a separate statement, Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said the policy shows compliance with national and international laws on equal employment; provides measures to address long-standing gaps in hiring people with disabilities; and directs human resource units to ensure fair recruitment.

“As part of the DSWD’s mandate, kailangan naming siguraduhin na bawat kwalipikadong tao, kabilang ang persons with disability, ay may patas na pagkakataon na makapasok sa serbisyong publiko o anumang trabaho (we need to ensure that all qualified individuals, including persons with disability, have equal opportunity to enter public service or any job). Inclusivity will not happen by chance, kaya gumawa tayo ng malinaw na (that’s why we came up with clear) guidelines to ensure that every office actively supports equal employment,” Dumlao said.

“This is about recognizing the capacity and dignity of people with disabilities and ensuring that government workplaces are safe, accessible, and supportive. Malaking hakbang ito para mas maraming persons with disabilities ang magkaroon ng oportunidad (This is a big step to ensure that more persons with disabilities are given the opportunity) to contribute to nation-building."

The DSWD’s AO 11 is pursuant to Republic Act (RA) No. 10524 or “An Act Expanding the Positions Reserved for Persons with Disability, Amending for the Purpose Republic Act No. 7277, otherwise known as Magna Carta for Persons with Disability,” and its implementing rules and regulations.

It calls for continuous coordination with the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), an attached agency of DSWD responsible for promoting the rights of persons with disability.

AO 11 also calls for continuous collaboration with community partners for applicant sourcing; the creation of internship programs; the establishment of a support group; and the strengthening of inclusive occupational safety protocols across offices and logistics facilities.

To further establish inclusive practices, AO 11 instructs all human resource units to maintain updated data on persons with disabilities and to closely monitor compliance with the 1 percent requirement to assess how inclusive hiring guidelines are being implemented.

These mechanisms are expected to guide necessary policy improvements across all DSWD offices in both the Central and Field Offices. (PNA)