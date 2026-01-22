DSWD thanks Indian gov’t for humanitarian aid to typhoons-hit families

MANILA – As the Vice-Chair for Disaster Response of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) gratefully received the non-food humanitarian assistance donated by the People and Government of India for the families affected by Typhoons “Tino” and “Uwan” in November last year.

Ambassador of India to the Philippines, His Excellency Shri Harsh Kumar Jain, handed over the donated goods to Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) in a ceremony held Tuesday at the Clark Airbase, Pampanga.

“On behalf of the Philippine Government, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, and other agencies who will help us in bringing your assistance to the affected Filipinos in Central Luzon, we are grateful to accept these donations from the Republic of India,” Cajipe said as quoted in a news release Wednesday.

The donated goods consist of 500 pieces each of sleeping mats, mosquito nets, and blankets; 750 sleeping bags; 1,550 dignity kits for males; 1,350 dignity kits for female children —including 50 dignity kits for women; and 1,000 solar lamps.

These donations will be distributed to the disaster-affected families of Dilasag, Aurora.

The Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri (BHISHM) Cube was also donated to the Department of Health (DOH), which consists of various medical equipment and medicines approved by the country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kumar Jain also shared that the Indian government will provide trainers to ensure Filipino doctors or paramedics are fully equipped to operate the unit.

The training can be conducted by a team of trainers flown to the Philippines, by sending a team of Filipino doctors or paramedics to New Delhi, or by videoconferencing.

The Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development (DHSUD) also received 150 tarpaulins and 100 sets of tents to support the rehabilitation of damaged houses of the disaster-affected families.

To date, DSWD continues to provide relief assistance to Uwan and Tino-affected families and help them recover, especially in the province of Aurora in Central Luzon.

"These non-food items, medicines, and shelter materials will indeed go a long way in helping our countrymen find comfort as they recover and eventually lead normal lives,” Cajipe said.

The DSWD official also gave assurance that the department will ensure the assistance provided by the Republic of India will reach the intended beneficiaries. (PR)