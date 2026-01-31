DSWD to focus on family resiliency, inclusive dev’t in ASEAN meet

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as chair of this year’s Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Council, will focus on activities and policy documents that will highlight family resiliency, youth empowerment, and inclusive development of marginalized and vulnerable sectors.

Under the directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the DSWD, led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, will host the ASCC Council based on the over-all theme, “RISE ASEAN.”

The theme is an acronym of the DSWD’s vision for its 2026 ASCC chairmanship–Resilient and empowered families; Inclusive development; Smart youth and innovation; and environmentally sustainable and food secure future.

In a news release Friday, the DSWD said it will push for activities and outcome documents that are intended to nurturing families as the foundation of society.

In terms of inclusive development, the DSWD said the substantive discussions in the ASCC Council meetings must be beneficial for the welfare and development of marginalized and vulnerable sectors, including children, indigenous peoples, women, elderly persons, and persons with disabilities.

Aside from these sectors, youth participation will also be part of the focus of the ASCC Council discussions for this year.

For the thematic focus on environmentally sustainable and food secure future, the DSWD will highlight the need to improve collaboration among member states and other development partners in terms of climate resilience, food security, and disaster response.

In a media forum Thursday, DSWD Undersecretary Adonis Sulit of the Policy and Planning Group said the ASCC is one of the three pillars of the ASEAN Community that focuses on improving the quality of life of people.

“The theme of the ASCC pillar is people empowerment. So, meaning, it’s empowering the ASEAN people by fostering social inclusion, protecting vulnerable groups, and promoting a sense of shared identity and community,” Sulit said.

“When we talk about disaster response, it should not be mainly the Philippines, it should not be mainly the region or the ASEAN member states. We should also try to encourage participation by development partners.” (PNA)