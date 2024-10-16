DSWD 'unable to accommodate' referrals for individuals in need

THE Office of the Vice President (OVP) belied on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the claim of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian that the agency is able to accommodate all the requests for assistance referred by the latter.

In a statement, OVP Director for Operations Norman Baloro said Gatchalian’s claims were “inaccurate and misleading,” citing several instances when OVP referrals were declined by the DSWD.

“While such statements may paint a picture of seamless coordination between our two offices, the reality on the ground tells a different story,” said Baloro.

“An example of this was a request for assistance to an identified group of individuals whose livelihood were affected due to the African Swine Flu virus. The request was denied because the DSWD claimed that they cannot do ‘mass payout,' and yet they are able to do it in other areas, together with other politicians,” he added.

Baloro said there is clear evidence from various OVP Satellite Offices that some of the clients they referred have been left unattended by several Regional Offices of the DSWD.

He said that in OVP Panay and Negros Islands Satellite Offices, there were 7,056 pending applications for Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation (Aics) and 2,597 pending applications for the Sustainable Livelihood Program referred to the DSWD Field Office-Western Visayas, which are yet to be accomplished.

Baloro said they also have a list of identified beneficiaries in the Cebu, Bohol, and Siquijor Satellite Offices, but these individuals keep returning to the OVP because they have not received any assistance from the DSWD.

“There is no clear explanation provided by the DSW to the OVP referred clients from the Satellite Offices on the delay or inaction on the requests,” Baloro said.

“To dismiss these unserved clients is to ignore the real challenges many Filipinos face in accessing social services. We call for DSWD's immediate action to address these gaps and fulfill the government's obligation to provide aid to every Filipino,” he added.

Earlier, the House of Representatives decreased the budget allocated for OVP under the 2025 General Appropriations Act to P733 million from the proposed P2 billion.

Of the P1,293,159,000 budget cut, P200 million was supposed to be for supplies, P92.408 million for personnel services for consultants, P947.445 million for financial assistance, P48.306 for rent or lease expenses, and P5 million for utility expenses.

The fund allocation taken from the OVP was realigned to the DSWD’s Aics (P646.579 million) and the Department of Health’s Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients program (P646.580 million).

The House committee on appropriations recommended the budget cut for the OVP after Vice President Sara Duterte refused to attend the budget deliberation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)