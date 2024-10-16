DSWD urges 4Ps beneficiaries to register with PhilSys

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday urged household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to register their demographic and biometric information to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

“The PhilSys registration and authentication will serve as an equivalent to compliance of 4Ps households with the monthly Family Development Session (FDS) condition for the October to November 2024 period,” 4Ps National Program Manager and Director Gemma Gabuya said in a news release.

“A household grantee registered to the PhilSys will be entitled to one month of FDS compliance, while households, where all members are registered, will receive two months' worth of compliance,” she added.

She said the implementation of PhilSys registration and authentication as an FDS equivalency is based on the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to increase the number of 4Ps households who have Philsys or National ID, and to ensure that they benefit from the streamlined identification system.

“It will be rolled out nationwide in partnership with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), with focus on areas in Central Luzon and Calabarzon where the logistical support of PSA allows for the saturation of all household members,” Gabuya said.

Eligible 4Ps beneficiaries can register for PhilSys at the designated registration centers, including barangay halls, shopping malls, and FDS co-location venues, as well as at sites organized by the PSA, she said

She said Philsys registration and authentication will allow the beneficiaries to claim their corresponding conditional cash transfers, subject to the fulfillment of other program requirements such as health center visits and deworming.

“By registering with PhilSys, beneficiaries can fulfill their FDS compliance requirements and secure their conditional cash grants for the period,” Gabuya said. (PNA)