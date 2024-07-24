DSWD vows readiness to assist displaced Pogo workers

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to assist Filipinos and foreigners alike who will be displaced due to the shutdown of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos), an official said Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian noted during the post-Sona discussion in Pasay City that most workers in Pogo centers are foreign nationals.

As a result, he said the DSWD will coordinate with the respective embassies of these workers.

He said although these individuals are not Filipinos, they are often victims of human trafficking and should receive assistance.

“The non-Filipino citizens, normally, are victims of human trafficking and we have to work with their respective embassies. Kahit hindi sila mga Filipino, bulnerable at biktima rin sila,” Gatchalian said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22 that effective immediately, Pogos are banned in the country. He directed the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to support Filipino workers who will be displaced because of his order.

Gatchalian said the DSWD, in collaboration with the Department of Justice (DOJ), is operating the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking-Tahanan ng Inyong Pag-asa (IACAT-TIP) Center, a facility that houses victims of human trafficking.

He said the center will temporarily house displaced foreign workers while they coordinate with their governments to ensure a safe return home.

For the 40,000 Filipino workers who will be affected because of the ban, the DSWD will provide financial aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, as well as support from the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) to help them recover and start their own businesses, he added.

Gatchalian also highlighted the potential for repurposing Pogo centers that will closed, suggesting they could be converted into shelters and other useful facilities.

“These are big facilities na mala-hotel (like a hotel). What we have to do is retrofit a little and put it to good use,” Gatchalian said.

The DSWD has already converted a Pogo building on Williams Street in Pasay City, which now houses a medical clinic and offices for their Families and Individuals in Street Situations operations. (Kenneth King Gonzales, UP Cebu intern)