DSWD warns public anew vs. Gatchalian impostors soliciting donations

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warned the public against individuals impersonating Secretary Rex Gatchalian to solicit donations.

Using Gatchalian’s name, scammers sent messages on various platforms asking for money. In some cases, they posed as his aide.

In a Feb. 14 post on Facebook, Gatchalian denied seeking or authorizing any monetary solicitation.

“Nais ko pong linawin na hindi ako at hindi kailanman ako nanghihingi o nagso-solicit ng anumang halaga para sa umano’y donasyon sa anumang foundation. Mag-ingat po sa mga nagpapanggap bilang Rex Gatchalian, lalo na sa Signal at WhatsApp, kung saan ginagamit nila ang aking litrato, pangalan, at maging ang contact number upang manloko (I want to clarify that I am not and never am I asking or soliciting any amount allegedly for any foundation. Be careful to those posing as Rex Gatchalian, especially on Signal and WhatsApp where they are using my picture, name and even my contact number to dupe people,” Gatchalian said.

Reports reaching the DSWD said scammers had asked for large sums, claiming their accounts had reached transfer limits.

One message read: “Maxed out na my account's limit and my staff's account for the fund transfers sa Foundation, baka pwede you can do me a favor, will send it back na lang to your account later (midnight) transferred 950k na for them. Just send me the details.”

In other cases, suspects introduced themselves as “Emman,” claiming to be Gatchalian’s staff, to contact potential victims.

In a statement on Monday, DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said Gatchalian does not solicit funds for any foundation and does not authorize aides to request money through private messaging apps.

She urged the public to stay vigilant, verify suspicious messages, and avoid sending money to anyone claiming to represent the DSWD chief.

Those who receive similar messages should report the accounts to authorities and official DSWD channels.

“Lagi pong tandaan, kapag may natanggap na ganyang mensahe na nagsosolicit ng pera o pondo gamit ang pangalan ng ating Kalihim o sinuman sa Departamento, ipagbigay alam po agad sa official Facebook account ng DSWD, sa @dswdserves, o sa aming Field Offices upang agad na maaksyunan (Always remember, if you receive a message soliciting money or funds using the name of our Secretary or anyone in the department, immediately report it to the official Facebook account of the DSWD at @dswdserves or to our field offices for immediate action),” Dumlao said. (PNA)