DSWD warns public vs. fake messages asking payment for cash relief aid

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has again cautioned the public against circulating text messages or online posts asking for PHP1,000 in exchange for the release of the PHP5,000 cash relief assistance (CRA), stressing that these are fraudulent schemes.

The warning follows reports from DSWD 2 (Cagayan Valley) about individuals attempting to scam CRA beneficiaries by falsely claiming that a fee is required to access the cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

In a statement Friday, DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao reminded the public against falling for the fake claims of scammers.

“Mahigpit po nating ipinapaalala sa publiko na ang DSWD ay hindi kailanman naniningil o humihingi ng anumang halaga kapalit ng pagkuha ng tulong pinansyal. Ang ganitong gawain ay malinaw na panloloko at hindi po bahagi ng anumang programa ng ating Kagawaran (We are sternly reminding the public that the DSWD does not ask for any amount in exchange for the release of financial assistance. This scheme is clearly a fraud and not part of any program of the department),” Dumlao said.

She urged beneficiaries and the general public to remain vigilant and to immediately report suspicious messages or individuals engaging in such activities.

“Hinihikayat po natin ang publiko na maging mapanuri at huwag basta-basta maniwala sa mga mensaheng humihingi ng bayad. I-report po natin agad ang mga ganitong insidente sa pinakamalapit na tanggapan ng DSWD o sa mga awtoridad upang agad itong maaksyunan (We urge the public to remain vigilant and not just believe in messages asking for payment. Please report these incidents to the nearest DSWD office or authorities for immediate action),” she said.

Dumlao emphasized that only official communications from its field offices and authorized partners should be considered as legitimate sources of information regarding its programs and services.

With cash aid payouts rolled out for regional public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, the DSWD also continues to coordinate with concerned authorities to address these fraudulent activities and ensure the protection of its beneficiaries. (PNA)