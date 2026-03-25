DSWD warns vs bogus text messages offering fuel assistance

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) warned the public against a text message containing an online application link for fuel cash assistance.

In a statement, the DSWD denied disseminating the messages.

“Sa kasalukuyan, habang isinasagawa ang pamamahagi ng cash assistance para sa mga tsuper, may ilang indibidwal na nananamantala at nagpapakalat ng pekeng mensahe para manghikayat at makakuha ng personal na impormasyon,” the department said.

(At present, while the distribution of cash assistance for drivers is being carried out, there are some individuals taking advantage of the situation and spreading fake messages to deceive people and obtain personal information.)

“Mahigpit na paalala: Walang ipinapadalang online application o link ang DSWD para sa anumang tulong-pinansyal. Ginagawa ito para maiwasan ang panlilinlang at maprotektahan ang publiko,” it said.

(Strict reminder: The DSWD does not send any online application or link for any financial assistance. This is done to prevent fraud and protect the public.)

The agency urged the public to ignore links in suspicious text messages to avoid scams.

The DSWD started the distribution of P5,000 cash assistance to public utility vehicle drivers last week due to rising fuel prices.

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a State of National Energy Emergency amid global supply concerns. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)