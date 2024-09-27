DSWD well-prepared for Tropical Depression Julian

MANILA – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is well-prepared for the possible impacts of Tropical Depression (TD) Julian, an agency official said on Friday

Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, also the DSWD spokesperson, gave the assurance to the public saying the agency has prepositioned enough family food packs (FFPs) in areas that will be potentially affected by TD Julian.

“In fact, we have a total of 153,575 FFPs prepositioned in the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Apayao, Mountain Province, Abra, Benguet, and Kalinga,” Asec. Dumlao said.

In addition to areas in Luzon, the DSWD spokesperson said a total of 17,621 boxes of FFPs have been prepositioned in the provinces of Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental in Mindanao, which are expected to be affected by other weather systems bringing isolated downpours and thunderstorms.

“To all our kababayans (countrymen) residing along the track of TD Julian, we assure you that all of our Field Offices in Luzon are consistently coordinating with their local counterparts for any significant updates and other related information relative to the effects of the weather disturbance,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

“We ask for you to remain alert and always cooperate with your respective local government units to prevent any untoward incidents while TD Julian remains in the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” Dumlao added. (PNA)