DTI approves price hike for soap, powdered milk, canned goods

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on Thursday, January 25, 2024, that it has approved the price increase of toilet soap, powdered milk and canned sardines.

DTI Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said there will be an additional P1 to P4 on the price of soap, P3.5 to P6 on powdered milk and P2.69 to P2.73 on canned sardines.

She said the price adjustments on nine stock-keeping units (SKUs) of the said products were approved on January 17, 2024.

“Hindi na maiwasan kasi karamihan po sa kanila 2022, 2023 pa nag file satin ng notices of price adjustment and base po sa study and evaluation ng DTI, na-vet naman po natin ‘yung justification nila,” she said.

(It can't be avoided because most of them filed notices of price adjustment with us in 2022, 2023 and based on the study and evaluation of the DTI, we vetted their justification.)

Nograles said the DTI is still studying the possible price increase of 45 more basic commodity products, including bottled water, bread, instant noodles, canned meat loaf, corned beef, candies and batteries.

She said the price increase ranges from P.30 to P10. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)