DTI-Laguna awards livelihood packages to ex-rebels

THE Department of Trade and Industry-Laguna Provincial Office (DTI-Laguna), in partnership with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the City Government Unit of Santa Rosa, awarded livelihood packages to former rebels as part of the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) Program Implementation.

The awarding was held at the covered court of Berkeley Heights Subdivision, Barangay Pulong Sta. Cruz, Santa Rosa City, Laguna, on January 31, 2024.

Through the help of DTI and other government units, the PPG Program primarily provides small businesses a source on how to start their own businesses.

This program seeks to ensure the economic growth and help the beneficiaries to start again from the scratch.

Provision of entrepreneurial training is also included in the package, covering topics on entrepreneurial mindsetting, consumer education, business registration, and simplified action planning.

The following officials graced the event and showed support to this initiative: Laguna Trade and Industry Director Christian Ted Tungohan, DTI-Calabarzon Assistant Regional Director Revelyn Cortez, Vice Governor Karen Agapay (Province of Laguna), Danzel Rafter Y. Fernandez (Board Member, First District of Laguna), Colonel Ronald Jess S. Alcudia (Commanding Officer, Task Force Army), Police Senior Master Sergeant Rex Mendoza, Pat Christopher Retutal (Santa Rosa City PNP), Nelson Barlao (DILG representative), Josel Bondoc (Barangay Councilor of Pulong Sta. Cruz, Santa Rosa City, Laguna), and Jonathan A. Irinco (President, Sun Logistic Workers Union Independent).

The program started with preliminaries and opening remarks afterwards. Then, the above-mentioned officials delivered their individual messages of support to a total of 40 participants who were present on the said activity. (PR)