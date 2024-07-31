DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual steps down

DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual has resigned, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

In a statement, the PCO said Pascual’s resignation will take effect on August 2, “as he transitions back to the private sector.”

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. accepted Pascual’s resignation as he acknowledge his invaluable service in guiding the restoration and transformation of the Philippine economy.

"His focus on MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) was absolutely correct, and we are beginning to see the fruits of that policy. We are sorry to lose him, but we respect his decision that this is the time for him to return to the private sector," Marcos said.

The PCO, however, assured the continuity of the DTIs initiatives.

Marcos has yet to pick Pascual’s successor.

In a statement, Pascual said he decided to return to the private sector where his roles will allow him to continue contributing his expertise and experience while being able to spend quality time with his family.

He expressed gratitude to Marcos for an extraordinary privilege and honor to serve the Filipino people saying that he takes pride in the collective achievements at the Department of Trade and Industry.

“With a full heart and unwavering commitment to our nation’s economic growth and development, I accepted the invitation to serve as Secretary of Trade and Industry under the Marcos Jr. administration,” Pascual said.

“I thank the President for the opportunity to serve our beloved country under his leadership and contribute to the building of a Bagong Pilipinas,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)