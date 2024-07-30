Dubai team signs Gilas Pilipinas shooting guard Thirdy Ravena

DUBAI Basketball Club officially signed Gilas Pilipinas guard Thirdy Ravena for a one-year contract, making him eligible to compete in the European Basketball League.

The Dubai club made the announcement in its social media channels on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, welcoming the Filipino player to its team due to his impressive performance in the Japan League where he was awarded Impressive Asia Player of the Year.

Ravena also made headlines for becoming the first Asian import of San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan League. He left the team in 2024 and will now represent Dubai in the European league.

He is the third Filipino player to flare in the European stage following Juan Gomez de Liano's play in the European North Basketball League, and Jack Animam’s stint in Serbia, in 2021. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)