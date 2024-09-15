Duran Duran party a surprise for Marcos by 'old friends'

THE Presidential Communications Office (PCO) explained on Saturday, September 14, 2024, that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was given a surprise birthday party by his “old friends.”

In a statement, the PCO said Marcos spent his birthday on Friday, September 13, 2024, like any other regular working day.

“The President celebrated his birthday with his signature compassion for the needy and the sick, and his deep appreciation for the farmers who feed the nation,” the PCO said, noting that Marcos opened the gates of Malacañang, where food booths awaited people from all walks of life who came from near and far to greet him a happy birthday.

The PCO said after a tiring day filled with “official engagements,” Marcos attended a party thrown by his old friends at a hotel in Pasay.

“…And to his surprise and appreciation, music was provided by Duran Duran,” it added.

Netizens criticized Marcos after blogger Sass Sassot posted a photo of Duran Duran’s performance during Marcos’ party.

The Marcoses have since been criticized for their lavish lifestyle.

The word “imeldific” was coined before the family’s matriarch, Imelda Marcos, which is used to characterize “ostentatious extravagance to the point of vulgarity.”

In October 2022, Marcos was called out by the public after he was sighted watching a Formula One Grand Prix race in Singapore after parts of the country were ravaged by a super typhoon in October.

Netizens also raised their eyebrows when he took the helicopter in order not to miss the Coldplay Concert in January 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)