Duterte camp blasts Madriaga testimony as ‘weakest link’ in impeach probe

The Vice President’s camp accused Madriaga of focusing on “irrelevant and immaterial matters,” including allegations they said had already been debunked in earlier filings.

“Further, he only presented evidence on irrelevant and immaterial matters, including those already debunked in the perjury complaint; with his core allegations of cash deliveries and instructions through phone calls on prepaid phones conveniently and fatally unverifiable,” lawyer Salvador Panelo said.

They further cast doubt on Madriaga’s background, citing reports that he had been linked to criminal activity and was allegedly identified by the Philippine National Police as a leader of a kidnapping-for-ransom group.

Duterte’s camp argued that it was implausible for top government officials to entrust “sensitive security and intelligence matters” to someone outside the military and police chain of command, particularly an individual with such alleged links.