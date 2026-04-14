Duterte camp slams whistleblower claims vs VP as ‘pure fiction’

THE camp of Vice President Sara Duterte strongly rejected on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, the allegations of Ramil Madriaga, calling the claims “delusional” and lacking any credible evidence, as tensions rise alongside her ongoing impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives.

In a statement ahead of Madriaga’s appearance during the House Committee on Justice’s impeachment hearing, Duterte’s legal counsel, Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr., dismissed the assertions made by Madriaga, who claimed to be her former aide and “bagman.”

Panelo said Madriaga’s handwritten letter dated April 11 contained “pure fiction,” including claims of a supposed term-sharing agreement, a planned ouster, and even assassination plots targeting President Ferdinand “Bongboing” Marcos Jr..

“His allegations of a secret term-sharing agreement, planned ouster, and assassination plots against PBBM are pure fiction, and not even remotely believable. If the need arises, we will be happy to refute each delusional claim point by point with evidence — something that has eluded all his allegations, past and present,” said Panelo.

“I have repeatedly said that making Madriaga testify would just reveal his lack of credibility and expose his lies. He has now succeeded in doing exactly that even before uttering a single word under oath in the House Justice Committee,” he added.

Panelo further argued that calling Madriaga to testify before lawmakers would only expose his “lack of credibility,” saying the whistleblower has already undermined his own accusations even before appearing under oath before the House Committee on Justice.

The denial comes as Duterte faces mounting scrutiny of the panel, where lawmakers are conducting impeachment hearings to determine whether there is probable cause to elevate complaints to a full trial in the Senate.

The panel earlier declared the two impeachment complaints against Duterte as sufficient in form, substance and grounds.

The complaints, the third and fourth filed against Duterte by civil society groups, clergy and lawyers, accused her of betrayal of public trust, culpable violations of the Constitution, and misuse of public funds, in connection with alleged irregularities involving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education during her time as department secretary.

Also cited in the complaints were the threats Duterte made against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the First Lady, and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Duterte refused to attend the House Committee on Justice’s hearing, defending her absence as both legally permissible and a stand against what she described as politically driven proceedings.

Duterte slammed the panel’s “mini-trial” for the conduct of a “fishing expedition” against her.

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings, House Committee on Justice chairperson Gerville Luistro refuted the allegations of Duterte against the proceedings.

“Let me stress this process is not about personalities, it is about accountability, responsibility. Ito ay paninindigan para sa katotohanan. Impeachment is the people’s constitutional mechanism to hold public officials accountable. Tandan natin, ito ay pagtukoy lamang kung may probable cause o wala at bahagi ng prosesong ito ang pagdinig natin ngayon, isang pagkakataon upang linawin ang mahahalagang issue sa kasong ito,” she said.

“Hindi ito paghuhusga. Gusto lang nating maliwanagan. Gusto lang natin matiyak kung dapat bang umusad ang proseso. Our duty is not to pass final judgment but to clarify and in the process to seek the truth,” she added.

At present, four petitions are pending before the Supreme Court seeking to stop the ongoing impeachment against Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)