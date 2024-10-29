Duterte: Drug-related crimes on the rise

DRUG-related crimes are again on the rise under the current administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., former President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday, October 28, 2024.

“I hate drugs. I loathe purveyors, the merchants and the pushers of these demonizing elements. I have never failed. This was my covenant to the Filipinos who believed in me and to this day, most still agree in what the government has achieved. It is unfortunate that drug-related crimes are on the rise again. Children raped, people killed, robbed and just recently a drug den was raided near Malacañang complex,” Duterte said during his attendance in the opening of the Senate Blue Ribbon subcommittee investigation on the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) under the former administration.

“This clearly manifests that purveyors of this menace are back in. Filipinos are anxious and distressed,” he added.

Duterte is in hot water over the deaths of over 6,200 alleged drug suspects under his administration’s crackdown against illegal drugs.

He maintained, however, that drug-related killings during his six-year term were not state sponsored but he later admitted that he ordered the police to encourage drug suspects to fight back so they would have reasons to kill them.

Duterte said he did what he had to do to protect the Filipino people and the country and that he is taking full responsibility for the drug-related killings.

Despite all the allegations, Duterte noted that not a single case was filed against him.

“Nagtataka ako hanggang ngayon ang Justice department, hindi pa nag-file ng kaso hanggang ngayon. Katagal na, katagal ko na... matagal na akong pumapatay ng tao, hanggang ngayon, hindi pa sila nagfa-file ng kaso?” he said, as he urged the filing of charges against him related to the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

Malacañang was quick to respond to the remarks made by Duterte.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said there is no truth to his statement that crime remains rampant in the country.

“There has been a widespread decline in crime across the board,” he said.

“Moreover, we have achieved stability and maintained peace and order in our country without foregoing due process nor setting aside the basic human rights of any Filipino,” he added.

Bersamin said Duterte’s information on the drug raid was based on outdated information.

“In that case, one suspect was arrested, drug paraphernalia was seized, and his partner is now being pursued by law enforcement,” he said.

“All of this shows that our country is safer, our people more secure, and our future more assured than ever before under the stewardship of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” he added.

In a separate statement, the Philippine National Police (PNP) noted a 61.78 percent decrease on the country’s total index crimes from July 1, 2022 to July 28, 2024.

From 217,830 reported incidents during the same period of 2016 to 2018 it went down to 83,059.

Crimes against persons, including murder, homicide, physical injuries, and rape, decreased by 55.69 percent.

Specifically, the PNP said it recorded reductions of 11,641 in murders, 2,420 in homicides, 2,719 in rape incidents, and a notable decrease of 34,966 in physical injuries.

Crimes against property, such as robbery, theft, and carnapping, registered a significant decline of 66.81 percent, with reported cases dropping from 124,799 to 41,420 during the same comparative periods.

In addition to the reduction in crime volume, the PNP said it also has made significant strides in operational efficiency, evidenced by a 27.13 percent increase in the Crime Clearance Efficiency rate and a 10.28 percent rise in the Crime Solution Efficiency rate.

In the intensified campaign against illegal drugs P35.6 billion worth of illegal drugs were seized in the past two years of the Marcos administration and apprehended 122,309 individuals involved in drug-related offenses.

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to swiftly resolving cases and delivering justice to victims, thereby fostering public trust in our law enforcement efforts,” PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said.

“The PNP remains steadfast in upholding justice, accountability, and respect for human life. We continue to implement a balanced approach to law enforcement that combines effective crime prevention with a strong commitment to protecting human rights. Our priority is public safety while ensuring that the dignity of every individual is respected and upheld,” she added.

Fajardo said the PNP stands united with the nation in building safer and more secure communities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)