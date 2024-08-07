Duterte, Go face new graft, plunder complaints filed by Trillanes

FORMER Senator Antonio Trillanes IV filed graft and plunder complaints on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, against former President Rodrigo Duterte, his long-time aide Senator Christopher Lawrence '"Bong" Go, and several others in connection with the alleged anomalous P16 billion frigate deal involving the Philippine Navy in 2018.

"Trillanes filed the complaints before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Duterte, Go, former Defense Undersecretary Raymundo Elefante, former Budget Undersecretary Christopher Lao, former Navy Chief Admiral Robert Emperador, and others.

The complaints allege violations of Section 2 of Republic Act (RA) 7080, which defines and penalizes the crime of plunder; violations of RA 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corruption Practices Act; culpable violations of the 1987 Constitution; and betrayal of public trust.

The Frigate Acquisition Project, or the purchase of two warships for the Philippine Navy, started in 2013 under the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

The contract was awarded to the Korean firm Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) in 2016, before Aquino stepped down.

The contract was signed in October 2016, months after Duterte took office.

“Nagsimula ang kontrobersiya nang biglang gustong palitan ng HHI ang ilang items na nakasaad sa kontrata specifically ang tinatawag na combat management system o CMS ng barko. Ang CMS ay isang computer system na nagko-connect sa mga sensors data links at mga major weapons ng barko para mas makatulong sa mga navy officers sa paggawa ng desisyon during combat situations… napakaimportante po nito,” said Trillanes.

(The controversy began when HHI suddenly wanted to change some items specified in the contract, specifically the so-called combat management system or CMS of the ship. The CMS is a computer system that connects to the sensors, data links, and major weapons of the ship to assist navy officers in making decisions during combat situations. This is extremely important.)

“Ang gusto ng HHI ay ang Hanwa CMS na gawa sa South Korea ang ilalagay sa dalawang frigates. Kaya lang, ito ay bagong produkto na hindi pa nasusubukan ng ibang navies sa mundo. Ang gusto naman ng Philippine Navy ay ang Tacticos Thales CMS na gawa sa Netherlands. Ito naman ay proven brand na at compliant pa sa kontrata. Napag-alaman ng Navy na makakamura ng mahigit sa isang bilyong piso ang HHI kung masunod ang gusto nila sa Hanwa ang maging CMS ng barkong gagawin,” he added.

(HHI wanted to install the Hanwa CMS, made in South Korea, on the two frigates. However, this is a new product that has not yet been tested by other navies around the world. On the other hand, the Philippine Navy preferred the Tacticos Thales CMS from the Netherlands, which is a proven brand and compliant with the contract. The Navy discovered that HHI could save over a billion pesos if their preference for the Hanwa CMS was followed for the ships being built.)

Trillanes said due to Go’s intervention, the Philippine Navy was forced to agree with the revision of the contract, which is in favor of the firm.

A Senate panel conducted an inquiry on the deal in 2018.

In July, Trillanes filed plunder charges against Go and Duterte over the fictitious government projects worth P6.6 billion involving a firm owned by Go’s father and half-brother since during the latter’s term as the mayor of Davao City.

Weeks later, Trillanes filed another complaint against Davao Representative Paolo Duterte, lawyer Mans Carpio (the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte), former Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon, and seven others over their alleged involvement in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), which was recovered in Valenzuela City in 2017. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)