Duterte: INC rally reflects growing public discontent with Marcos admin

Duterte reiterated the Marcos administration’s supposed failure to respond to the country's most pressing concerns, including rising prices, unemployment, and the increasing cost of living.

“This administration has been defined by poor governance and its failure to acknowledge and address the country’s real problems. While countless of our kababayans struggle with rising prices, job insecurity, and the increasing cost of daily life, the President has remained detached from the hardships confronting Filipinos,” she said.

Beyond economic issues, Duterte accused the administration of using state institutions to target its critics.

She alleged that the government has "weaponized the justice system" by filing cases against and imprisoning individuals who have criticized alleged corruption in Malacañang, questioned the administration's competence, or raised allegations against the President.

Duterte said such actions have raised concerns about freedom of expression, democratic accountability, and what she described as the shrinking space for legitimate political dissent.

"The President's failures of character and leadership have fostered an increasingly oppressive political environment. A government that answers criticism with intimidation undermines the very democratic institutions it is sworn to protect,” she said.

"This is no longer a matter of politics. It is a matter of the honor of the State and a future of a people who continue to bear the weight of economic hardship while their voices are increasingly met with repression," she added.

Thousands of members of the Iglesia Ni Cristo continued their lightning rally at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

The demonstration comes amid escalating political tensions following reports that the Office of the Ombudsman is preparing to file criminal complaints before the Sandiganbayan against Senator Rodante Marcoleta over alleged campaign donations during the 2025 elections.

Marcoleta has denied any wrongdoing and claimed the impending case is politically motivated.

The rally also takes place days before the scheduled commencement of impeachment proceedings in the Senate against Duterte. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)