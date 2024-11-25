Duterte: Kill remark vs Marcoses, Romualdez 'maliciously taken out of logical context'

VICE President Sara Duterte reiterated on Monday, November 25, 2024, that her statement, in which she claimed to have instructed someone to have the first couple, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, as well as House Speaker Martin Romualdez, assassinated if she were killed, was "maliciously taken out of logical context."

In a statement, Duterte criticized the National Security Council (NSC), which earlier said that it is considering the Vice President’s threats against the Marcoses as a “matter of national security.”

“I would like to see a copy of the notice of meeting with proof of service, the list of attendees, photos of the meeting, and the notarized minutes of meeting where the Council, whether present or past, resolved to consider the remarks by a Vice President against a President, maliciously taken out of logical context, as a national security concern,” Duterte said.

“In addition, please include in the agenda for the next meeting my request to present to the Council the threats to the Vice President, the OVP institution, and its personnel,” she added.

She noted that national security pertains to the protection of the country’s sovereignty, the safety of the Filipino population, and the preservation of democratic institutions and that the function of the National Security Council is confined to the formulation of policies that support these objectives.

Duterte also questioned why, as a member of the council, she had not been invited to its meetings.

NSC Adviser Eduardo Año earlier said they are closely coordinating with law enforcement and intelligence agencies to investigate the nature of the threat, the possible perpetrators, and their motives.

“As a member of the National Security Council (EO 115 Dec 24, 1986), I do not recall receiving a single notice of meeting since 30 June 2022. I request the NSA to please send to me the notarized minutes of all meetings conducted by the Council from 30 June 2022, if any. I want to review what the council has accomplished so far, in terms of policies and recommendations for national security,” said Duterte.

“Moreover, please submit within 24 hours, an explanation in writing with legal basis why the VP is not a member of the NSC or why as member I have not been invited to the meetings, whichever is applicable,” she added.

Duterte urged all NSC members and the Filipino people to demand transparency and accountability from the personnel of the council.

On Saturday morning, November 23, Duterte held a virtual press conference after the House committee on good government and public accountability ordered the transfer of detention of her chief of staff, Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, from the House of Representatives facility to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

Lopez was cited in contempt by the panel over alleged “undue interference” on Wednesday amid its ongoing investigation of the alleged irregularities in the use of funds of the Office of the Vice President.

Duterte threw expletives against the Marcos couple and Romualdez for putting her staff in hot water amid the political demolition against her.

She then revealed that she had already talked to someone to hunt down and kill the Marcoses and Romualdez in case she was killed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)