Duterte: Letter seeking subpoenas proves lack of evidence in impeach plaints

Duterte also took exception to Diokno's request for the panel to take the custody of Ramil Madriaga, who claimed that her 2022 campaign was funded by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) and drug-linked financiers.

Madriaga filed in December 2025 a notarized affidavit containing his claims, describing himself as having worked with various government units and helping organize the group Inday Sara Duterte Is My President (Isip) Pilipinas.

He claimed to have delivered funds and worked behind the scenes on Duterte’s purported instructions.

Madriaga has been detained since 2023 at the Metro Manila District Jail Annex 2 on a pending kidnapping case.

Following his testimonies, there were reportedly rumors that a P5 million bounty was placed in his head.

“Even more disturbing is the treatment now being extended to Madriaga, an alleged kidnapper who fabricated an entire story. The request that he be given special treatment in the House of Representatives is a grave insult to the minor victim who was traumatized by his criminal acts,” said Duterte.

Duterte’s legal counsel, Salvador Panelo Jr., maintained that Duterte has nothing to do with the threats against Madriaga.

Duterte cited what she described as two previous attempts to gather evidence against her, during the 2024 budget hearing of the Office of the Vice President, as well as the Department of Education, and subsequent hearings by the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, which she said featured the so-called “Mary Grace Piattos” attack.

She claimed the latest effort to secure additional documents signals “another desperate attempt to search for evidence where none exists.”

The Vice President also maintained that the impeachment push is politically motivated.

“For the nth time: The impeachment is a political attack designed to protect certain individuals and advance personal and foreign interests,” Duterte said.

Though she did not directly name the individuals she was referring to, she described them as an official reportedly struggling with substance abuse, a congressman widely regarded as the mastermind of flood control funds and his associates who allegedly received maletas of cash, and a legislator openly positioning herself for a presidential run.

Duterte further criticized what she described as the House’s focus on political disputes while global challenges continue to affect Filipinos, including rising pressures in energy and commodities markets.

She added that the situation diverts attention from issues affecting overseas Filipino workers, low income families, and communities that could be impacted by global conflicts.

“This is another insult. This time, it is directed at our OFWs, the poor, and the many Filipino families who may soon be pushed deeper into hardship as a result of war and its global consequences,” Duterte said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)