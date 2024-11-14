Duterte loses temper, threatens to throw mic at Trillanes over suspicious bank deposits

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte lost his cool during the House quad committee hearing on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, as former senator Antonio Trillanes IV confronted him about the suspicious transfer of billions of pesos into a joint bank account shared by Duterte and his daughter, former Davao City mayor and now Vice President Sara Duterte.

Serving as a resource person during the nearly 14-hour hearing, Trillanes said that between 2011 and 2015, P2.4 billion was deposited into Duterte’s bank account.

He said this is based on the documents handed over to him by a certain Joseph de Mesa during the campaign period in 2016.

“Chineck namin kung totoo, may mga nagdeposito po na doon sa iba’t-ibang accounts ni Duterte. Totoo nga, legitimate po,” said Trillanes.

(We checked if it was true, and indeed, there were deposits made into Duterte’s various accounts. It’s true, it’s legitimate.)

“Then, nung kampanya, nilabas ko po ito at inamin po mismo ni Duterte. Una, dine-deny ng kanyang spokesman, pero eventually, nung na-corner na siya, inamin niya. Hinamon niya rin kami na magbibigay siya ng waiver…pero hindi naman siya sumipot,” he added.

(Then, during the campaign, I revealed this, and Duterte himself admitted it. At first, his spokesman denied it, but eventually, when he was cornered, he admitted it. He also challenged us, saying he would provide a waiver... but he never followed through.)

Trillanes said the Dutertes also received P120 million from Sammy Uy, who reportedly served as a major campaign contributor of the former chief executive during his presidential campaign in 2016.

Self-confessed hitman and Davao Death Squad member Arturo Lascañas earlier tagged Uy as among the drug lords protected by Duterte.

Trillanes once again challenged Duterte to sign a bank secrecy waiver in order to allow scrutiny of his accounts.

“I’m willing to execute an affidavit to summon the banks pursuant to my waiver. Kung may totoo lang, maski isa, I will hang myself in front of you. I will summon, I will sign a waiver, all banks, maski World Bank. Kung may isang totoo lang, I will resign and I will ask my daughter to resign and everybody in the family, and I will hang myself,” Duterte responded.

(I'm willing to execute an affidavit to summon the banks pursuant to my waiver. If there is any truth to it, even just one, I will hang myself in front of you. I will summon, I will sign a waiver, all banks, even the World Bank. If there is only one truth, I will resign and I will ask my daughter to resign and everybody in the family, and I will hang myself.)

Later on, Duterte said he will sign a waiver in exchange for slapping Trillanes on the face in public.

He then grabbed the microphone and gestured as if he was going to throw it to Trillanes, which sparked a short commotion that promted the panel to suspend the hearing for a few minutes.

'Not afraid'

As the hearing resumed, Lanao del Sur lawmaker Zia Adiong asked former Senator Leila de Lima, who was seated beside Duterte, if she was still comfortable or if she wanted to transfer to another seat.

“I am uncomfortable, but I will stay. I am not afraid of him,” de Lima said.

Before the incident between Duterte and Trillanes, the former president also made a gesture as if he were about to strike de Lima with his fist.

This happened after de Lima called him a liar for saying repeatedly since the beginning of the proceeding that he does not know her.

De Lima, a staunch critic of Duterte, was detained from February 2017 to March 2024 over her alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

She has been pointing to Duterte for all the "trumped-up" drug charges filed against her during his administration.

De Lima has since been cleared from all the said cases.

'Unbecoming'

Duterte apologized for his “unbecoming” brought about by his temper.

He later said that while he is willing to sign a waiver, his wife, with whom he shares the account, may not be in the same position.

Trillanes said Duterte is once again "bluffing" and making excuses, saying that the account is a joint one between him and his daughter, Sara.

In response to questioning by Kabataan Party-list Representative Raoul Manuel, Trillanes said the basis for his claim that the funds deposited in Duterte's accounts were "drug money" was the earlier testimony of Lascañas.

“Ang basehan po natin ‘yung sinabi ni Arturo Lascañas na mga drug lords na ka-partner at pinoproteksyunan ni Duterte ay sina Michael Yang na kino-corroborate ni Jimmy Guban at Colonel (Eduardo) Acierto, si Charlie Tan na kasama sa P6.4 billion shabu shipment, at Sammy Uy na minention ni Arturo Lascañas,” said Trillanes.

(The basis for our claims is what Arturo Lascañas said, that the drug lords partnered with and protected by Duterte include Michael Yang, corroborated by Jimmy Guban and Colonel Eduardo Acierto, Charlie Tan, who is involved in the P6.4 billion shabu shipment, and Sammy Uy, who was mentioned by Arturo Lascañas.)

“Nung tinignan namin ang mga bank accounts, may mga pumasok na manager’s check na inencash nila, the whole family, ay galing kay Mr. Sammy Uy. Tapos, tinignan namin ‘yung six months interval, apat na tseke every six months, October and April nila ine-enchash. Lumalabas nagdi-dividend ng roughly P40 to 50 million every six months. I’d be very interested kung anong negosyo ang nagyi-yield ng ganito,” he added.

(When we looked at the bank accounts, we found manager’s checks that were cashed by the whole family, and they came from Mr. Sammy Uy. Then, we checked the six-month intervals, and there were four checks cashed every six months, in October and April. It turns out they were receiving dividends of roughly P40 to 50 million every six months. I’d be very interested to know what kind of business is generating this kind of yield)

Trillanes also expressed the belief that Duterte’s drug war, which claimed the lives of dozens of alleged drug personalities, was "fake" and was merely used for the benefit of his "syndicate."

He said it was used to kill their competitors in the business.

Drugs lord, death squad

Earlier in the hearing, Duterte insisted that Yang, a businessman based in Davao City and his former economic adviser, is not a drug lord.

He also called Lascañas a "storyteller" and a "siraulo" as he refuted his claims that the former Davao City mayor ordered the so-called Davao Death Squad to kill 200 individuals, including criminals and his opponents.

Lascañas had also earlier said that Duterte was the lord of all drug lords, but Duterte denied the claim, saying he would not have become president if any of it were true.

During the panel's hearing on November 7, Acierto, a former police drug operative, said that Duterte and his former longtime aide, now Senator Bong Go, placed a P50 million bounty on his head after he indicated in a confidential report the links between Yang and illegal drugs.

On August 16, Guban, a former Customs intelligence officer, linked Duterte’s son-in-law Lawyer Mans Carpio, his son Davao City Representative Paolo Duterte, and Yang to the P11 billion worth of illegal drug shipment that slipped into the country in 2018.

Defending his wealth, Duterte said he had been working hard over the years, while the two wives he had were business owners.

“Nagtrabaho ako, lahat ng trabaho, lahat ng hirap hanggang bago ako nag-retire sa politics. Do you think I cannot accumulate even P5 billion? Sa negosyo ng asawa ko, pati ang sweldo ko, mababa naman siguro ang pagtingin niyo kung inutil kami na basta nalang maghingi kami ng pera sa tao. Siyempre, may negosyo ang asawa ko, both the first and second. Puro mayaman yan sila, marunong mag-negosyo, plus sweldo ko malaki. For so many years, libre ang pagkain ko,” Duterte said.

(I worked hard, all kinds of work, all the hardships, until I retired from politics. Do you think I cannot accumulate even P5 billion? In my wife’s business, and even my salary, you must have a low opinion of us if you think we were just asking for money from people. Of course, my wife has businesses, both the first and the second. They’re all wealthy, they know how to do business, plus my salary is large. For so many years, my food was free.)

“The Filipino nation is listening. Maniwala kayo sa kanya (Trillanes) o maniwala kayo sa akin. Make your choice,” he added.

(The Filipino nation is listening. You can believe [Trillanes] or you can believe me. Make your choice.)

The proceeding, which started around 10:40 a.m., was suspended at 11:45 p.m. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)