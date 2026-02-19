Duterte not attending ICC confirmation of charges against him

FORMER President Rodrigo Duterte has refused to attend the confirmation of charges against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) set on February 23 to 27, 2026 in relation to his controversial drug war.

In a notification Duterte signed on February 17, he said he understands the consequences of waiving his right to attend the hearing and entrusting his legal team to challenge the sufficiency of the prosecution's evidence on his behalf.

He said among the reasons is that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.

“I am a Filipino citizen forcibly pushed into a jet and renditioned to The Hague in the Netherlands in flagrant contravention of my country's Constitution and of national sovereignty. My kidnapping was facilitated by the office of the incumbent President of the Philippines with a plane specially chartered for this purpose,” he said.

The 80-year-old former President also tagged accusations that he oversaw a policy of extra-judicial killings as “an outrageous lie” peddled by his political opponents whose credibility has been thoroughly discredited.

“I do not wish to attend legal proceedings that I will forget within minutes. I am old, tired, and frail. I wish for this Court to respect my peace inside the cell it has placed me. I have accepted the fact that I could die in prison. But those that desire this fate for me should know that my heart and soul will always remain in the Philippines,” he said.

“I am proud of my legacy and of my service to my countrymen around the world. Let no one doubt my love for and loyalty to the Filipino nation,” he added.

Duterte, who was arrested in the Philippines in March 2025 and was immediately transported to the Netherlands, is expected to undergo the confirmation of the following charges:

* Murders in or around Davao City during the mayoral period by the Davao Death Squad

* Murders of high-value targets during the presidential period

* Murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during the presidential period

In a television interview, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro rejected the claim of Duterte that he was “kidnapped.”

Castro cited Section 17 of Republic Act 9851, also known as the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity, which allows the Philippine government to defer to an international tribunal a case that is already being heard or investigated there.

“Doon lamang sa ICC nagkaroon ang ating mga kababayan ang nagsampa ng kaso dahil matatandaan natin sinabi ni Dating Pangulong Duterte na hindi siya maaaresto, makukulong dahil may immunity siya. Pangalawa dahil sa old age, so sabi niya I do not respect, I do not care about human rights. Kung ikaw ba nadinig yon at alam mong hindi makukulong ang nagpapatay sa mga kamag-anak mo, dito ka pa ba tatakbo sa Pilipinas,” she said.

(Our fellow Filipinos were only able to file cases at the ICC, because we remember that former President Duterte said he would not be arrested or jailed because he had immunity. Second, because of old age. He even said, ‘I do not respect, I do not care about human rights.’ If you heard that and knew that the person who killed your relatives would not be jailed, would you still seek justice here in the Philippines?)

“Kaya nga doon sila tumakbo sa ICC dahil naramdaman nila na wala silang makukuhang hustisya at that time, since nagstart na ang hearing doon ipinapaubaya na ng ating gobyerno through RA 9851 ang pagdinig ng tuluyan ng kaso doon,” she added.

(That is why they turned to the ICC, because they felt that they could not obtain justice at that time. Since the hearings have already started there, our government -- through RA 9851 -- has allowed the case to be fully heard in that forum.)

Castro also lamented the statement of Duterte that his transfer and detention to the ICC is politically motivated.

She cited Duterte’s earlier statement when he was on his way to The Hague that he is taking full responsibility for the killings related to his bloody drug war.

“Ngayon ba tinatatwa na niya na ang kanyang pag-amin ng kanyang pagpapapatay at ibinibigay nalang niya sa mga kapulisan ang kasalanan ng pagpatay at wala siyang kinalaman at mastermind o kumupas sa pagpapatay ng tao,” said Castro.

(Is he now denying his admission of having ordered killings, and instead placing the blame on the police, claiming that he had no involvement and was neither the mastermind nor complicit in the killings?) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)