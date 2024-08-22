Duterte 'ordered' execution of 3 Chinese drugs lords in Davao prison

TWO persons deprived of liberty and formerly detained at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm claimed during a House hearing on Thursday, August 22, 2024, that they killed three convicted Chinese drug lords on the orders of the police, who were following instructions from then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Fernando Magdadaro and Leopoldo Tan Jr., who are both currently detained at the Service Support Company of the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio City, narrated during the House hearing on extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration how they killed three convicted Chinese drug lords at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in 2016.

Tan said that sometime in July 2016, his former classmate, who was then a member of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in the Davao Region, approached him and said, "May ipapatrabaho ako sa iyo at may basbas sa taas. Baka matulungan ka rin namin na makalaya; kakausapin namin ang Presidente (I have some work for you, and it has approval from above. We might also help you get released; we will speak with the President)."

Tan said he was offered one million per head as well as his freedom.

He said he then tapped Magdadaro to get the job done.

Their targets were detained at the “foreign ward,” which is a fence away from their cell.

Tan and Magdadaro said a search operation took place and the guards made it appear that illegal drugs were seized from them.

They said they were brought to a separate cell where the three Chinese convicts were also brought.

Tan and Magdadaro said they stabbed to death the three Chinese nationals on the evening of August 13.

“Habang naglalakad kami papuntang Investigation Section, tumunog ang cellphone ni Superintendent Padilla. Nakita ko na pinindot ni Superintendent Padilla ang kanyang cellphone. Nadinig ko na sinabi nung tumawag kay Suprentindent Padilla, 'congrats Superintendent Padilla, job well done.' Pero grabe yung ginawa, ginawang dinuguan," said Tan.

(While we were walking towards the Investigation Section, Superintendent Padilla's cellphone rang. I saw that Superintendent Padilla pressed his cellphone. I heard the caller say to Superintendent Padilla, 'Congrats Superintendent Padilla, job well done.' But what they did was really severe; they made it into a bloody mess.)

“Alam ko na ang kausap ni Superintendent Padilla ay si Presidente Duterte dahil pamilyar ko ang boses niya. Pagkatapos ng tawag, sabi ni Superintendent Padilla sa mga kasamahan nya doon, ‘tumawag si Presidente, nag-congrats sa akin.’ Dahil sa sinabing ito ni Superentindent Padilla kaya lalo akong napaniwala na ang tumawag sa

kanya ay si Presidente Duterte,” he added.

(I knew that Superintendent Padilla was talking to President Duterte because I recognized his voice. After the call, Superintendent Padilla told his colleagues there, "The President called and congratulated me." Because of what Superintendent Padilla said, I became even more convinced that the caller was indeed President Duterte.)

Tan said he and Magdadaro’s wife received P1 million each, but they remained in jail.

“Ibinibigay ko itong salaysay na ito dahil sa galit ko sa kanila. Ginawa naman naming ang pinatrabaho nila pero hindi naman tinupad ang kalayaan na ipinangako,” he added.

(I am providing this statement because of my anger towards them. We did what they asked us to do, but they did not fulfill the promise of freedom.)

The committee is set to invite Duterte to shed light on the matter.

Duterte earlier maintained that he will not appear in any of congressional hearings unless the investigation will be in court.

The former president is being investigated by the International Criminal Court for the alleged crime against humanity of murder related to his drug war in the country, which resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 alleged drug personalities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)