Duterte personally appears before ICC chamber

FOR the first time since his arrest in March 2025, former president Rodrigo Duterte personally appeared before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.

Duterte made his first in-person appearance during the third status conference in his criminal case, as the ICC prepares for his trial, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30.

Duterte is facing three counts of crimes against humanity—murder, torture and attempted murder—allegedly committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against civilians during his anti-drug campaign.

The ICC’s investigation covers alleged crimes committed in the Philippines between Nov. 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019.

A photo of Duterte appearing before the ICC was posted on his Facebook account alongside William Ernest Henley’s poem “Invictus.”

The photo bore the caption: “Everything I did, I did it for my country.”

After the ICC chamber adjourned the conference and just before the curtains were closed, Duterte looked out and waved at the audience, which included some of his supporters in the public gallery.

Prior to Wednesday’s status conference, Duterte was last seen by the public during his initial appearance before the ICC on March 14, 2025, when he appeared via video link two days after his arrest and transfer to The Hague.

In a decision, the ICC Trial Chamber III said it saw no reason to change its earlier decision ordering Duterte’s continued detention.

“The Chamber finds that the prospect of the Accused facing a trial, and (in the event of a conviction), a lengthy prison sentence, has increased. There is, therefore, a likelihood of the Accused absconding and/or obstructing or endangering the investigation or the court proceedings,” read part of the ICC order.

“In respect of the latter considerations, owing to the Prosecution’s submission of the Witness and Evidence Lists, (thereby disclosing the identities of the witnesses and the contents of their expected testimony), this increases the Accused’s ability to interfere with witnesses, either directly or through his family or supporters in the Philippines,” it added.

The ICC also said the panel reports contained no information about Duterte’s health that warranted a modification of his continued detention.

“Furthermore, the Defence’s Observations do not provide any information that constitutes new facts or a change in circumstances,” it added.

The allegations against Duterte cover three categories of killings occurring from 2013 to 2018: murders in or around Davao City during his mayoral period, allegedly involving the Davao Death Squad (2013-2016); murders of alleged high-value targets during his presidency (2016-2017); and murders and attempted murders during barangay clearance operations conducted during his presidency (2016-2018).

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who was identified by the ICC as an alleged indirect co-perpetrator in the Duterte case, remains at large after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest on Nov. 6, 2025./ TPM