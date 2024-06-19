Duterte resigns from Marcos Cabinet

(Even though I will no longer be the secretary of education, I will remain a mother who will watch and stand up for the welfare of every teacher and every student in the Philippines. For a strong Philippines.)

Duterte expressed gratitude to the Filipino teachers whom she worked with in the past two years as the DepEd secretary, as she commended them for their tireless work for their students and the betterment of education system on the country.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos earlier expressed displeasure against the Vice President over her father’s -- former President Rodrigo Duterte -- tirades against President Marcos.

The former President earlier tagged his successor as a drug addict.

Marcos said, however, that despite his wife’s remarks, as well as the attacks made against him by his predecessor, his relationship with Vice President Duterte remains “vibrant” and that he does not see any reason to remove her as a member of his Cabinet. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)