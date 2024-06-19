Duterte resigns from Marcos Cabinet

VICE President Sara Duterte has resigned as a member of the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
In a statement on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced Duterte’s resignation as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and as the vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communism Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) effective July 19, 2024.
In a press conference, Duterte said she would continue to champion quality education in the country.
“Mga kababayan, ang aking pagbibitiw ay hindi lulan ng kahinaan kundi dala ng tunay na malasakit para sa ating mga guro at kabataang Pilipino. Bagamat hindi ako magpapatuloy na mamamahala sa kagawaran, patuloy pa rin nating itataguyod ang kalidad ng edukasyon na nararapat para sa Pilipino,” she said.
(Compatriots, my resignation is not carried by weakness but by true concern for our teachers and Filipino youth. Although I will not continue to manage the department, we will continue to promote the quality of education that Filipinos deserve.)
(Even though I will no longer be the secretary of education, I will remain a mother who will watch and stand up for the welfare of every teacher and every student in the Philippines. For a strong Philippines.)
Duterte expressed gratitude to the Filipino teachers whom she worked with in the past two years as the DepEd secretary, as she commended them for their tireless work for their students and the betterment of education system on the country.
First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos earlier expressed displeasure against the Vice President over her father’s -- former President Rodrigo Duterte -- tirades against President Marcos.
The former President earlier tagged his successor as a drug addict.
Marcos said, however, that despite his wife’s remarks, as well as the attacks made against him by his predecessor, his relationship with Vice President Duterte remains “vibrant” and that he does not see any reason to remove her as a member of his Cabinet. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)