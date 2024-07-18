Duterte supports Trump’s 2024 presidential candidacy

FORMER Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed on Thursday, July 18, 2024, his support and congratulations to former US President Donald Trump for securing the Republican nomination for the 2024 US Presidential Elections.
In a statement, Duterte recalled the strong ties forged with Trump in bolstering Philippines-US relations and ensuring stability in the Asia-Pacific region.
He wished Trump strength, wisdom, and good health, as the latter seeks to steer the US and its people anew through this difficult time.
Duterte issued the statement of support three days after posting his statement on the shooting incident involving Trump on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
Trump was injured in the assassination attempt. (Eva Joy Bugas, UP Cebu intern)